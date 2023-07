2023 U-19 Girls NCC Comes to a Close, WC Eagles Sweeps All Three Age Divisions



Images taken by Dan Trevino



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – For three days at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center and Princess Anne Athletic Complex in Virginia Beach, Va., twenty-four club teams gathered together to compete in the 2023 U-19 Girls National Club Championship (NCC), presented by YOLO Sportswear. It was a superb ending to nine days of top-level competition over three age divisions.