One month to go: Preparations in full swing for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023

The prestigious tournament is scheduled to be held from 3rd August to 12th August



New Delhi: With exactly a month to go for the highly-anticipated Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, preparations are in top gear at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai. The iconic stadium which hosted the Men's Asia Cup in 2007, which India won, is undergoing a major renovation ahead of the prestigious event.