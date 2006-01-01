CAC Games - 2023: Record of the highest match scores

By Tariq Ali
Mexico men's hockey team defeated El Salvador by the big margin of 11 - 0 in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, San Salvador 2023. Field hockey matches played at Estadio del Parque del Este, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Following is the list of the highest scores of the match in the men's event of Central American and Caribbean Games
Highest scores of the match: Men's
17-0 Cuba v Guatemala, Varacruz, 2014
15-0 Trinidad and Tobago v Panama, Mayaguez, 2010
14-0 Barbados v El Salvador, Santo Domingo, 2023
13-0 Jamaica v Panama, Mayaguez, 2010
12-0 Trinidad and Tobago v Dominican Republic, Barranquilla, 2006
12-0 Barbados v Panama, Mayaguez, 2010
12-0 Trinidad and Tobago v Guyana, Barranquilla, 2018
11-0 Puerto Rico v Panama, Mayaguez, 2010
11-0 Trinidad and Tobago v Guyana, Varacruz, 2014
11-0 Mexico v El Salvador, Santo Domingo, 2023
10-0 Trinidad and Tobago v Puerto Rico, Barranquilla, 2006
10-0 Cuba v Venezuela, Barranquilla, 2006
10-1 Barbados v Guatemala, Barranquilla, 2006