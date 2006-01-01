CAC Games - 2023: Record of the highest match scores

By Tariq Ali



Mexico men's hockey team defeated El Salvador by the big margin of 11 - 0 in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, San Salvador 2023. Field hockey matches played at Estadio del Parque del Este, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.









Following is the list of the highest scores of the match in the men's event of Central American and Caribbean Games



Highest scores of the match: Men's

17-0 Cuba v Guatemala, Varacruz, 2014

15-0 Trinidad and Tobago v Panama, Mayaguez, 2010

14-0 Barbados v El Salvador, Santo Domingo, 2023

13-0 Jamaica v Panama, Mayaguez, 2010

12-0 Trinidad and Tobago v Dominican Republic, Barranquilla, 2006

12-0 Barbados v Panama, Mayaguez, 2010

12-0 Trinidad and Tobago v Guyana, Barranquilla, 2018

11-0 Puerto Rico v Panama, Mayaguez, 2010

11-0 Trinidad and Tobago v Guyana, Varacruz, 2014

11-0 Mexico v El Salvador, Santo Domingo, 2023

10-0 Trinidad and Tobago v Puerto Rico, Barranquilla, 2006

10-0 Cuba v Venezuela, Barranquilla, 2006

10-1 Barbados v Guatemala, Barranquilla, 2006