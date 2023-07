USWNT Dealt Setback by Host Belgium in FIH Hockey Pro League



Images Taken by WorldSportPics



ANTWERP, Belgium – The No. 16 U.S. Women’s National Team matched up against host No. 4 Belgium in their second match of the mini-tournament of the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League at Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp. Behind 2-0 at the half, USA clamped down defensively in the third quarter, but conceded two more goals in the final frame to finish with a 4-0 loss.