USA women's survival hopes dented, Spanish men put to the test vs young Germans





The USA women’s task of avoiding relegation from the FIH Hockey Pro League was made that much tougher after going down 4-0 to Belgium at the final mini-tournament of the season in Antwerp. The Americans, who are currently bottom of the table, now have just two matches remaining to earn the three points with the necessary goal difference to ensure their survival ahead of New Zealand. Meanwhile, the victory for Belgium means their quest for second spot behind the already crowned champions, the Netherlands, continues. Earlier in the day, Spain’s men were put through their paces by a determined young German side looking to make their mark, but the Red Sticks ground out a 3-1 victory in the end.



