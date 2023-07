England U16 Girls and Boys Show Relentless Spirit in Training Matches in Germany





England U16 Girls and Boys travelled to Berlin in June for their final international training camp of the season. Fresh from a series against Scotland the previous weekend, the squads continued their preparation for the 8 Nations U16 Tournament in Granada, Spain in July. Both squads had mixed results, with the U16 Boys picking up a draw, a loss and a convincing win, whilst the U16 Girls lost their first two games to an excellent German side but won the final game in a spirited turnaround.