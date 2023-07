Hockey India names 20-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for Germany Tour and Four-Nation tournament in Spain

Ace goalkeeper Savita to Captain the squad along with the experienced defender Deep Grace Ekka as Vice Captain







New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday named the 20-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for their tour of Germany and the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation- International Tournament in Spain. Both events will be part of the team’s preparations ahead of the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.