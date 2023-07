Trinidad and Tobago hockey team chase CAC Games podium spot

Jonathan Ramnanansingh





TT athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, on June 23. - AP PHOTO



Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s hockey team remain in the hunt for a spot in Thursday’s title match when they lock horns with regional rivals Barbados in semi-final one of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, on Tuesday, at the Parque del Este in El Salvador.