FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23: 10 goal Records

By Tariq Ali



German women's hockey team ended the campaign for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 after playing the 16th match of the current session against the United States won by Germany by 5 - 2 in Antwerp .









The performance of the women's hockey team of Germany in the FIH Hockey Pro League from the season 2019 to 2022-23:



Seasons Pld Won Lost Drawn GF GA GD. Rank

2019. 18. 9. 6. 3. 36. 27. +9. 6th

2020-21. 8. 4. 3. 1. 12. 11. +1. 3rd

2021-22. 16. 5 8. 3. 30. 27. +3. 4th

2022-23. 16. 7. 4. 5. 38. 29. +9. ?

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Total:. 58. 25 21. 12. 116. 94 +22

-----------------------------------------------------------------



Belgium men's hockey team defeated Spain by 5-1 in Antwerp during the course of the match Alexander Hendrickx of Belgium scored two goals completed his 10 goals in one edition of FIH Men's Hockey Pro League.



Following is the list of players who scored 10 or more goals in one edition of FIH Men's Hockey Pro League:



18 goals - Harmanpreet Singh (India), 2021-22

18 goals - Harmanpreet Singh (India), 2022-23

12 goals - Blake Govers (Australia), 2019

12 goals - Tom Boon (Belgium), 2021-22

12 goals - Nick Bandurak (Great Britain), 2022-23

11 goals - Alexander Hendrickx (Belgium), 2020-21

11 goals - Alexander Hendrickx (Belgium), 2022-23* (current season is in the progress.)

11 goals - Samuel Ward (Great Britain), 2022-23

10 goals - Pau Quemada (Spain), 2019

10 goals - Leandro Tolini (Argentina), 2020-21

10 goals - Nick Bandurak (England), 2021-22