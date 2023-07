USWNT Fights but Falls to Germany in FIH Hockey Pro League



IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLDSPORTPICS & FIH



ANTWERP, Belgium – For the second time in three days, the No. 16 U.S. Women’s National Team met No. 5 Germany in the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League at Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp. Two first quarter goals put Die Danas ahead, but USA fought back to cut the margin, as the United Eagles fell 5-2.