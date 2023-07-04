World Record of the most caps Equalled

By Tariq Ali



John-John Dohmen of Belgium equalled the world record of the most cap 453. The record shared with Teun de Nooijer of Netherlands during the course of the match played between Belgium and Netherlands in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022-23 in Antwerp on 04 July, 2023.









Unfortunately, Belgium lost the match by 2-4 and Netherlands won FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022-23 championship, Great Britain got second and Belgium ended their campaign with

the third position.



John-John Dohmen was born on 24 January, 1988 and he achieved the landmark of 450 international hockey matches in 2023 at the age of 35 while Teun de Nooijer completed 450 international matches at the age of 36.



John-John Dohmen made his debut in senior international hockey in 2008 and completed 453 caps in 2023. His international career just completed 15 years on the other hand Teun de Nooijer made his debut in senior international hockey in 1994 and his career ended with 453 caps in 2012 lasted for 18 years.



Following are the players who appeared in more than 400 international field hockey matches:



453* John-John Dohmen (Belgium) 2008-2023* (career 15 years) Born 24 January, 1988 Aged 35, Medals 17.



453 Teun de Nooijer (Netherlands) 1994-2012 (career 18 years) Born 22 March, 1976 Aged 36, Medals 18.



432 Barry Middleton (281 for England and 151 for Great Britain) 2003-2018 (career 15 years) Born 22 January, 1984 Aged 34, Medals 15.



424 Eddie Ockenden (Australia) 2006-2023* (career 17 years). Born 3 April, 1987 Aged 33, Medals 17.



412 Dilip Tirkey (India) 1995-2010 (career 15 years) Born 25 November, 1977 Aged 33, Medals 15.



410 Waseem Ahmad (Pakistan) 1996-2013 (career 17 years) Born 10 April, 1977 Aged 36, Medals 15.



402 Jeroen Delmee (Netherlands) 1994-2008 (career 14 years) Born 8 March, 1973 Aged 35, Medals 12.