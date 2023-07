Dutch men claim thriller to secure FIH Hockey Pro League spoils, Dutch women wrap up season on a high





Having kicked off in October last year, the men’s 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League season came down to one final thrilling title decider between Belgium and the Netherlands in Antwerp. And it was the Dutch defending champions who clinched a rousing 4-2 victory to lift the trophy once again. The victory saw the Netherlands finishing the season top of the table on 35 points.