Hockey India League (HIL) Committee convenes in New Delhi today

The Committee Chaired by Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey took cognizance of the financial model proposed by the commercial agency; Executive Board to further review the proposal on 10th August







New Delhi: Setting in motion the revival of the Hockey India League (HIL), the Committee Chaired by Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey convened today in New Delhi. The HIL Committee took cognizance of the financial model proposed by the commercial agency Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd and also discussed the prospects of featuring eight franchises for the Men's HIL and four teams in the women's format of the lucrative League.



