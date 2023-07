Malaysia beat Western Australia again in hockey friendly

By Jugjet Singh





The national juniors won their second friendly against Western Australia (WA) Under-23 3-1 but missed more than three sitters at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today. - Bernama pic



