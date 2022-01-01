FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23: Statistical review

By Tariq Ali



Men's



Netherlands men's hockey team retained the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League Championship for the season 2022-23. Great Britain gained the second position. India and Belgium both teams have 30 points each but But Belgium performed better than India, so Belgium got the third position.









Men's Final Standing:

Teams Pld. Won Lost Drawn. GF GA GD Points

(SO w+l)

1 NED. 16. 10. 2. 4(1+3). 46. 31. +15 35

2 GBR. 16. 8. 3. 5(3+2). 46. 27. +19. 32

3 BEL. 16. 10. 6. 0(0+0). 42. 37. +5. 30

4 IND. 16. 8. 5 3(3+0) 51 42. +9 30

5 ESP. 16. 8. 5. 3(0+3). 37. 40. -3. 27

6 GER 16. 6. 8. 2(2+0). 31. 35. -4. 22

7 AUS. 16. 5. 8. 3(1+2). 41. 40. +1 19

8 ARG. 16. 3. 7. 6(3+3). 28. 36. -8. 18

9 NZL. 16. 0. 14. 2(1+1). 26. 60. -34. 3



Highest Match Scores:

Australia 7-2 Netherlands, Eindhoven

Belgium 7-2 Spain, Antwerp

India 7-4 New Zealand, Bhubaneswar

Great Britain 6-1 New Zealand, Christchurch

Argentina 6-1 New Zealand, Antwerp

Netherlands 6-1 Belgium, Antwerp

India 6-3 Germany, Rourkela



Hat trick Scorers:

4 goals - Alexander Hendrickx, Belgium 4-2 Argentina, Mendoza

4 goals - Samuel Ward, Great Britain 4-4 India, London

4 goals - Tomas Domene, Argentina 6-1 New Zealand, Antwerp

3 goals - Harmanpreet Singh, India 5-4 Australia, Rourkela

3 goals - Joel Rintala, Australia 3-0 New Zealand, Christchurch

3 goals - Joel Rintala, Australia 3-3 Germany, Christchurch

3 goals - Samuel Ward, Great Britain 6-1 New Zealand, Christchurch



Top Scorers of the Season:

18 goals - Harmanpreet Singh, India

13 goals - Alexander Hendrickx, Belgium

12 goals - Nick Bandurak, Great Britain

11 goals - Samuel Ward, Great Britain

8 goals - Gonzalo Peillat, Germany



Women's



Netherlands women's hockey team also won the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League Championship for the season 2022-23, Argentina got second and Australia third position.



Women's Final Standing:

Teams Pld. Won Lost Drawn GF GA GD Points

(SO w+l)

1 NED. 16. 15. 0. 1(0+1). 62. 15. +47. 46

2 ARG. 16. 10. 4. 2(0+2). 30. 17. +13. 32

3 AUS. 16. 7. 3. 6(4+2). 28. 23. +5. 31

4 BEL. 16. 8 4. 4(2+2). 35. 20. +15. 30

5 GER. 16. 7. 4. 5(3+2). 38. 39. +9. 29

6 GBR. 16. 7. 9. 0(0+0). 25. 34. -9. 21

7 CHN. 16. 2. 11 3(2+1). 23. 37. -14. 10

8 NZL. 16. 2. 11. 3(2+1). 17. 48. -31. 10

9 USA. 16. 1. 13. 2(2+0). 13. 48. +35. 7



Highest Match Scores:

Belgium 7-0 New Zealand, Antwerp

Netherlands 7-1 New Zealand, Amsterdam

Netherlands 7-2 Australia, Eindhoven

Netherlands 6-0 Great Britain, Santiago del Estero

Netherlands 6-0 United States, London

Germany 6-0 United States, Antwerp

Great Britain 6-1 New Zealand, Christchurch



Hat trick Scorers:

3 goals - Gu Bingfeng, China 4-1 United States, Wellington

3 goals - Yibbi Jansen, Netherlands 7-2 Australia, Eindhoven



Top Scorers of the Season

14 goals - Yibbi Jansen, Netherlands

8 goals - Pien Dicke, Netherlands

8 goals - Joosje Burg, Netherlands

8 goals - Frederique Matla, Netherlands