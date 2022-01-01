FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23: Statistical review

By Tariq Ali
Men's
Netherlands men's hockey team retained the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League Championship for the season 2022-23. Great Britain gained the second position. India and Belgium both teams have 30 points each but But Belgium performed better than India, so Belgium got the third position.
Men's Final Standing:
Teams Pld. Won Lost Drawn. GF GA GD Points
(SO w+l)
1 NED. 16. 10. 2. 4(1+3). 46. 31. +15 35
2 GBR. 16. 8. 3. 5(3+2). 46. 27. +19. 32
3 BEL. 16. 10. 6. 0(0+0). 42. 37. +5. 30
4 IND. 16. 8. 5 3(3+0) 51 42. +9 30
5 ESP. 16. 8. 5. 3(0+3). 37. 40. -3. 27
6 GER 16. 6. 8. 2(2+0). 31. 35. -4. 22
7 AUS. 16. 5. 8. 3(1+2). 41. 40. +1 19
8 ARG. 16. 3. 7. 6(3+3). 28. 36. -8. 18
9 NZL. 16. 0. 14. 2(1+1). 26. 60. -34. 3
Highest Match Scores:
Australia 7-2 Netherlands, Eindhoven
Belgium 7-2 Spain, Antwerp
India 7-4 New Zealand, Bhubaneswar
Great Britain 6-1 New Zealand, Christchurch
Argentina 6-1 New Zealand, Antwerp
Netherlands 6-1 Belgium, Antwerp
India 6-3 Germany, Rourkela
Hat trick Scorers:
4 goals - Alexander Hendrickx, Belgium 4-2 Argentina, Mendoza
4 goals - Samuel Ward, Great Britain 4-4 India, London
4 goals - Tomas Domene, Argentina 6-1 New Zealand, Antwerp
3 goals - Harmanpreet Singh, India 5-4 Australia, Rourkela
3 goals - Joel Rintala, Australia 3-0 New Zealand, Christchurch
3 goals - Joel Rintala, Australia 3-3 Germany, Christchurch
3 goals - Samuel Ward, Great Britain 6-1 New Zealand, Christchurch
Top Scorers of the Season:
18 goals - Harmanpreet Singh, India
13 goals - Alexander Hendrickx, Belgium
12 goals - Nick Bandurak, Great Britain
11 goals - Samuel Ward, Great Britain
8 goals - Gonzalo Peillat, Germany
Women's
Netherlands women's hockey team also won the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League Championship for the season 2022-23, Argentina got second and Australia third position.
Women's Final Standing:
Teams Pld. Won Lost Drawn GF GA GD Points
(SO w+l)
1 NED. 16. 15. 0. 1(0+1). 62. 15. +47. 46
2 ARG. 16. 10. 4. 2(0+2). 30. 17. +13. 32
3 AUS. 16. 7. 3. 6(4+2). 28. 23. +5. 31
4 BEL. 16. 8 4. 4(2+2). 35. 20. +15. 30
5 GER. 16. 7. 4. 5(3+2). 38. 39. +9. 29
6 GBR. 16. 7. 9. 0(0+0). 25. 34. -9. 21
7 CHN. 16. 2. 11 3(2+1). 23. 37. -14. 10
8 NZL. 16. 2. 11. 3(2+1). 17. 48. -31. 10
9 USA. 16. 1. 13. 2(2+0). 13. 48. +35. 7
Highest Match Scores:
Belgium 7-0 New Zealand, Antwerp
Netherlands 7-1 New Zealand, Amsterdam
Netherlands 7-2 Australia, Eindhoven
Netherlands 6-0 Great Britain, Santiago del Estero
Netherlands 6-0 United States, London
Germany 6-0 United States, Antwerp
Great Britain 6-1 New Zealand, Christchurch
Hat trick Scorers:
3 goals - Gu Bingfeng, China 4-1 United States, Wellington
3 goals - Yibbi Jansen, Netherlands 7-2 Australia, Eindhoven
Top Scorers of the Season
14 goals - Yibbi Jansen, Netherlands
8 goals - Pien Dicke, Netherlands
8 goals - Joosje Burg, Netherlands
8 goals - Frederique Matla, Netherlands