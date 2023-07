Indian men’s hockey team finishes fourth - full points table and results

India, with 30 points from 16 matches, finished behind champions Netherlands, Great Britain and Belgium in the FIH Pro League.



By Utathya Nag





Members of the Indian hockey team (Picture by Getty Images)



