Red Sticks wrap up season in fifth spot, USA women’s loss to Belgium confirms relegation





Spain had to come from behind three times to finally get the better of an ambitious young German side as the curtain came down on the FIH Hockey Pro League season in Antwerp. The Red Sticks eventually prevailed to claim a 4-3 victory and finish the season in fifth spot on 27 points while Germany ended on 22 and in sixth position.