Hon'ble Sports Minister, Govt of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin chairs meeting ahead of Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023

The prestigious tournament is scheduled to be held from 3rd August to 12th August







Chennai: Hon'ble Sports Minister, Govt of Tamil Nadu Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin chaired a high-level meeting today to take stock of the ongoing preparations ahead of the highly-anticipated Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, scheduled to begin on 3rd August at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai.