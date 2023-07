Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Hockey Jharkhand to clinch the 13th Hockey Women National Championship 2023





Rourkela, Odisha: Hockey Madhya Pradesh has been crowned as the Champions of the 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023 after defeating Hockey Jharkhand 1-0 in the Finals of the tournament. Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 12-2 in the Bronze Medal match.