Men's hockey trying to discover 'new Indian way' to do things better, says coach Craig Fulton

India head to Europe later this month where they will play against England, Netherlands, and hosts Spain in the four-nation tournament followed by Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.





India have named a 24-member squad for the tour of Spain. Image: Hockey India



The national men’s hockey team is in a “discovery phase” to find the “new Indian way” of doing things in a better way, chief coach Craig Fulton said on Friday.