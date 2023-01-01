We want Indian hockey team to find its own voice and new ways to grow: Coach Fulton

The tour – also featuring England and Netherlands – will be important given that the same squad will be called upon to decide the team for the Asian Champions Trophy next month.



Uthra Ganesan





Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said that the team’s intensity ‘subconsciously’ reduces when it plays low-raked teams, something it will look to change going ahead. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu



The Indian men’s hockey team will travel to Spain for a four-nation event later this month as part of its preparations for the Asian Champions Trophy and the Asian Games.



