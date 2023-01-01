Hockey India names 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for Four-Nation tournament in Spain

Ace defender Harmanpreet Singh to Captain the squad along with the experienced midfielder Hardik Singh as Vice Captain







New Delhi: Hockey India on Friday announced the 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team that will participate in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament to be held in Terrasa, Spain from 25th to 30th July. India will play against England, Netherlands, and hosts Spain in the four-nation tournament which will serve as the preparatory event for the Indian team ahead of the much-awaited Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, which will be followed by the crucial Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.



