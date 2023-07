Azlan Shah Cup postponed to next year

By Jugjet Singh





(From left) Malaysian Hockey Confederation president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal, Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah and Perak Hockey Association president Sayuti Abdul Samat posing for a photograph after a meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. -Pic courtesy of Malaysian Hockey Confederation



KUALA LUMPUR: This year's Azlan Shah Cup has been postponed to early next year due to a packed hockey calendar.