National juniors thrash Western Australia in third friendly

By Jugjet Singh





The national Under-21 in action against Western Australia at National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil. - BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national Under-21 side showed their pedigree by hammering Western Australia's Under-23 team 7-3 in their third friendly at National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil, on Friday.